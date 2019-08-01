Malawi army soldiers unhappy with top officers deployment to foreign missions

Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers have asked President Peter Mutharika to rescind his decision to send three top military officers to foreign missions as attaches.

The soldiers, who have asked not to be named, say Mutharika has single-handedly made the transfers without consulting the military.

“A proposal of deployment of foreign services for military is done by the commander. He may or may not seek authority from the head of state.

“He may just short list and inform the head of state or he may just appoint and inform the head of state,” said a senior MDF official.

Mutharika has deployed three army generals to the foreign missions according to a letter which secretary to government Lloyd Muhara has written.

The generals are; Major General Paul Phiri, who holds a PhD.

He has risen through the ranks from a military cadet to a general.

Another one is Lieutenant Colonel General Swithun Mchungula, who also enrolled as a military cadet and possesses highest military qualifications required for a general.

Mchungula has been commandant of Mafco and was recently appointed chief of staff, a position he has held just for a week before he was informed that he has been deployed to foreign mission.

“His military qualification requires him to stay here at home than to be deployed as a military attache,” said the source.

The other general who has been deployed to the country’s foreign mission is Brigadier General Dan Kuwali.

Kuwali is the chief of Legal Services in the military having risen from a legal officer and holds a PhD.

Mutharika has deployed him to Malawi’s foreign mission.

“It would be misuse of military human resources to deploy him to the foreign missions with such both military and academic qualifications,” said the sources.

Another source confided in the reporter than it was actually presidential guard commander Norman Chisale and presidential security advisor Supuni Phiri who made the suggestions to the president for the changes.

The source said it was intriguing that only the senior generals from the centre and north face the irregular deployments.

