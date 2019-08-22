Malawi army warships named after Mutharika, Muluzi and ex MDF commanders
President Peter Mutharika on Wednesday presided over the commissioning of the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) warships on Lake Malawi at the Maritime Force Headquarters in Monkey Bay, Mangochi, two of which have been named after Mutharika and former president Bakili Muluzi.
The warships are dubbed Ship of the Malawi Republic (SMR) Mutharika and SMR Muluzi.
There are also other four warships named after former MDF Generals; SMRs Yohane, Maulana, Khanga and Chigawa.
President Mutharika, who is commander-in-chief of MDF, said the warships will help to beef up the security of the country and appealed to the soldiers to take good care of them.
He, therefore, commended MDF for ensuring that there was peace and order in the country, pledging his support in discharging their duties.
“The military will continue getting the best support from my government and let me assure you that your welfare is at my heart. Currently, hospital facilities and houses of officers in MDF establishments are in our plans,” he added.
MDF Commander General, Vincent Nundwe also thanked President Mutharika for equipping the military with the warships, saying the vessels would go a long way in enhancing the operations of the marine unit.
“The ships have come at a right time and our job will be easy. We thank you for that. The ships have been named after Muluzi because he is the first president in multiparty democracy and some of the former commander generals who made impact in the force,” said Nundwe.
Deputy Minister of Defence, Chipiliro Mpinganjira thanked President Mutharika for approving procurement of the warships despite the current economic challenges.
Would it not have been more appropriate to name one of the petrol boats (these are not ships) after Chakufwa Chihana – the father of multi party democracy?
Muluzi ,BIngu and Mutharika are not the appropriate names for these petrol boats. The former Commanders and particularly General Chigawa are most deserving of having the boats named after them for Chigawa played a major part in our country’s history.
Kikkkkk that’s what you agreed Mr Muluzi the day you asked the HRDC to give you time to meet your fellow idiot? Hahahahahahahaha! Zatigwela ndithu.
Instead of Mutharika, they should have named it Chihana