Malawi arrests pilot after plane lands ‘without following procedures’

A light aircraft has been detained at Bakili Muluzi International Airport in Blantyre after allegedly landing without following proper procedures, in an incident that has sparked a security scare at the facility.

The plane, registration number N137ZM, was seized by authorities on Wednesday, with its captain swiftly placed under arrest, airport spokesperson Dorrah Chathyoka has confirmed.

According to Chathyoka, the aircraft had flown in from Lanseria in South Africa, a busy general aviation hub near Johannesburg popular with private and chartered flights.

She revealed the plane had apparently been chartered to collect a foreign couple who were in Malawi on holiday – raising questions over how the aircraft came to breach protocol while carrying out what should have been a routine pick-up.

Details of exactly what procedures were allegedly flouted have not yet been made public, and it remains unclear whether the pilot acted alone or whether ground staff or air traffic control were also involved in any lapse.

The foreign couple’s current whereabouts, and whether they were aboard the aircraft at the time it was detained, have also not been disclosed by officials.

Chathyoka confirmed the pilot is expected to appear before a magistrate Thursday, where the charges against him are likely to be outlined in full.

Authorities have not said whether the aircraft will remain grounded pending the outcome of the case, nor whether further arrests are anticipated as investigations continue.

The incident is likely to raise fresh questions over security protocols at the airport.

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