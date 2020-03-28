Malawi Asians Covid-19 donation great but they can do more: ‘They make more money from tax payers’

Malawians continue to view Asian community to be making more money from tax payers through direct businesses with the people and monopolising government contracts and expect them to rise up in times of need like this coronavirus threat to give back to society.

However, while they welcome donations by the Asian community in the fight to prevent spread of deadly coronavirus, many have the perception of being PR-motivated corona relief.

In Lilongwe, the Asian community has since donated 35 Water Dispenser tap buckets(50ltr),500 face masks and 100 bottles of Hand Sanitizers.

These items will be distributed in 35 Police stations in the central region.

Imtiaz Berg Mirza, the leader of Asian Community in Malawi, presented the donation to police.

He said the community has also mounted 40 water dispenser taps within the surrounding communities to encourage the trend of washing hands constantly to prevent germs spreading.

But citizens feel these are still drops in the bucket when one consider just how wealthy the Asian community is and the way they are making money from the country and it’s government.

When President Peter Mutharika declared a State of Disaster and set up a K15 billion fund to deal with the crisis, he said there was still a gap.

Those manipulating business in the country, particularly the Asian community, should not be parsimonious but help generously and they should be joined by the corporate world to prepare the country to handle any case should a coronavirus case be diagnosed.

