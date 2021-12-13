Malawi athletes test positive for Covid-19 at Region 5 Games

Malawi’s 10 athletes and one official at the African Union Sports Council (AUSC) Region 5 Youth Games in Maseru, Lesotho tested positive for Covid-19.

They were left behind as the rest of the 112 delegation arrived yesterday at Chileka Airport in Blantyre, Malawi National Council of Sports spokesperson Edgar Ntulumbwa confirmed in an interview on Monday.

A statement from the Games organising committee stated that those who tested negative would be quarantined for three days.

Reads the statement: “All members who may be positive will stay behind until they all recover. The CDM and one doctor will stay with the Malawi members of the team.

“All members with negative results will leave the National University of Lesotho, departing to the airport. Upon arrival in Blantyre, everyone will undergo institutional quarantine at Blantyre Secondary School for three days.

“Further tests will be conducted on the third day where if found negative, they will have to stay there until proven negative.”

Confirming the development, Ntulumbwa said: “Yes it’s true we have tested positive for Covid-19 and they will remain in Lesotho. They will be tested after every 72 hours.”

Meanwhile, Malawi won 29 medals at the Games, with Veronica Manda winning the only gold in taekwondo.

