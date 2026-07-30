Malawi braces for biggest show of the year as Gwamba unveils Landlord Pakwao lineup

Music lovers across the country are buzzing after the official lineup for Gwamba’s much-anticipated Landlord Pakwao Concert was released, with many hailing it as one of the strongest concert bills the country has seen in years.

Excitement has been particularly high among young people in Lilongwe, who say the star-studded, multi-genre lineup has made the show a must-attend event for fans of all ages.

Speaking to Nyasa Times in separate interviews, Mary Banda from Likuni and Gift Saidi from Area 43 could not hide their excitement over the lineup, describing it as impressive and well thought out.

“This is the kind of lineup we’ve been waiting for. It has artists for everyone, and we can’t wait for the concert,” they said.

The concert boasts an impressive roster of top local and international talent, including Loiso, Teddy Makadi, Miracle Chinga, Bandera, Eli Njuchi, Charisma, Aidfest, Kineo, Kell Kay, Malinga Mafia, Zonke, Joe Ikon, Zeze, and Nigerian Afrobeats sensation Ruger, among others.

In an interview with Nyasa Times, Gwamba assured fans that preparations for the concert are well underway and promised an unforgettable night.

“Everything is set. Tickets are selling like hot cakes, and we are looking forward to delivering the best show. Fans should expect an unforgettable experience,” he said.

Closing the show will be fan-favourite Zeze, who says he is fully prepared to bring the curtain down in style.

“I am more than prepared to give fans the best performance and ensure they leave with lasting memories,” he said.

The Landlord Pakwao Concert takes place on Saturday, 1 August at Bingu National Stadium, and is expected to draw thousands of revellers from across Malawi, cementing its place as one of the biggest entertainment events on the country’s calendar this year.

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