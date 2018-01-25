Malawi Cabinet reshuffle brings great expectations: Mutharika to rejig his ministerial team 

January 25, 2018 Wanga Gwede- Nyasa Times 2 Comments

Malawian President Peter Mutharika will carry out a reshuffle of his cabinet ministers and is putting the finishing touches  and it will be particularly difficult to maintain the lean ministerial team as he wants to rope in politicians lured to support his administration from the opposition, Nyasa Times understands.

President Mutharika waves at MPs: Who will he pick from these to be in his new ministerial team

State House and government spokesman Nicholoas  Dausi refused to comment on possible changes,saying  issue of appointments and removal of Cabinet Ministers is the prerogative of the President.

But it is understood that the finance minister, Goodall Gondwe, Agriculture and Water,  Joseph Mwanamvekha, Civic Education Minister Grace Chiumia, Local Government  minister Kondwani Nankhumwa,  would all be continuing in their posts.

The reshuffle could also see the entry of  Ralph Jooma, former chief whip of the People’s Party (PP)  and Welani Chilenga a PP legislature from Chitipa.

Mutharika is said to be preparing to appoint former PP leader Uladi Mussa into the Cabinet.

Accoridng to various sources in government,   Ken Kandodo—who once served in Democratic Progress Party (DPP) and PP governments as a Cabinet minister— and last year rejoined Malawi Congress Party (MCP), is being lured to accept a ministerial post .

Kandodo is a grand nephew of former president Hastings Kamuzu Banda.

From the DPP, there are indications that President Mutharika wants to bring back Mulanje West MP and former Cabinet minister Patricia Kaliati.

Kaliati was fired in April 2017 as Minister for Civic Education, Culture and Community Development on allegations she quaralled with DPP’s Secretary General Jeffrey wa Jefferey in Mulanje after Mutharika’s rally as she confornted Jefferey for not recognising her presence when Jeffrey delivered her speech.

She was replaced with DPP Deputy Secretary General Cecilia Chazama who is now at Home Affairs and reportedly safe in the  reshuffle..

“There have been clear indications of an upcoming Cabinet reshuffle but the timing remains uncertain,” a government  source told Nyasa Times.

Sources says Mutharika is juggling a lot of balls considering the reshuffle will be political alignment s  every sacked minister or shunned backbencher is another potential enemy who could blow everything up.

One of the reasons for conducting the reshuffle is reward new political bedfellows of DPP and get them around the Cabinet table sooner rather than later.

Mutharika also has to to cut  deadweight and has  a delicate balancing act.

The ruling DPP is also expected to make some changes in its Central Region committee  where former chief State spy Binton Kutsaira is expected to be regional governor to replace Dean Josiah Banda, Professor Isaac Lamba and Clara Makungwa, a former director of women in PP will also be injected in the committee and  Mrs Makuta  will regional director of women.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

Leave a Reply

2 Comments on "Malawi Cabinet reshuffle brings great expectations: Mutharika to rejig his ministerial team "

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Maunits
Guest
Maunits

kkkkkkkk koma kumeneko njenje njenje a Chakwera mwawawona eeeeeeeee! Ife tili nyodoooooo! ndi Chakwera wathu.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
10 hours 51 minutes ago
Makewana ndi Mlauli
Guest
Makewana ndi Mlauli

When you do something good, you are always shouted by PAC. The best way is to do bad by increasing cabinet to 26 so that PAC`s shout should be genuine. Ngati madam kunyumba nthawi zonse amangoti amunanga zibwenzi pamene zili zabodza, pedza chibwenzicho kuti akamakunena zizikhala zowona.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
11 hours 6 minutes ago

More From Nyasatimes