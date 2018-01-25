Malawi Cabinet reshuffle brings great expectations: Mutharika to rejig his ministerial team 

Malawian President Peter Mutharika will carry out a reshuffle of his cabinet ministers and is putting the finishing touches and it will be particularly difficult to maintain the lean ministerial team as he wants to rope in politicians lured to support his administration from the opposition, Nyasa Times understands.

State House and government spokesman Nicholoas Dausi refused to comment on possible changes,saying issue of appointments and removal of Cabinet Ministers is the prerogative of the President.

But it is understood that the finance minister, Goodall Gondwe, Agriculture and Water, Joseph Mwanamvekha, Civic Education Minister Grace Chiumia, Local Government minister Kondwani Nankhumwa, would all be continuing in their posts.

The reshuffle could also see the entry of Ralph Jooma, former chief whip of the People’s Party (PP) and Welani Chilenga a PP legislature from Chitipa.

Mutharika is said to be preparing to appoint former PP leader Uladi Mussa into the Cabinet.

Accoridng to various sources in government, Ken Kandodo—who once served in Democratic Progress Party (DPP) and PP governments as a Cabinet minister— and last year rejoined Malawi Congress Party (MCP), is being lured to accept a ministerial post .

Kandodo is a grand nephew of former president Hastings Kamuzu Banda.

From the DPP, there are indications that President Mutharika wants to bring back Mulanje West MP and former Cabinet minister Patricia Kaliati.

Kaliati was fired in April 2017 as Minister for Civic Education, Culture and Community Development on allegations she quaralled with DPP’s Secretary General Jeffrey wa Jefferey in Mulanje after Mutharika’s rally as she confornted Jefferey for not recognising her presence when Jeffrey delivered her speech.

She was replaced with DPP Deputy Secretary General Cecilia Chazama who is now at Home Affairs and reportedly safe in the reshuffle..

“There have been clear indications of an upcoming Cabinet reshuffle but the timing remains uncertain,” a government source told Nyasa Times.

Sources says Mutharika is juggling a lot of balls considering the reshuffle will be political alignment s every sacked minister or shunned backbencher is another potential enemy who could blow everything up.

One of the reasons for conducting the reshuffle is reward new political bedfellows of DPP and get them around the Cabinet table sooner rather than later.

Mutharika also has to to cut deadweight and has a delicate balancing act.

The ruling DPP is also expected to make some changes in its Central Region committee where former chief State spy Binton Kutsaira is expected to be regional governor to replace Dean Josiah Banda, Professor Isaac Lamba and Clara Makungwa, a former director of women in PP will also be injected in the committee and Mrs Makuta will regional director of women.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :