Malawi child rights group calls on all sectors to protect vulnerable children

Child rights advocacy organisation Eye of the Child Malawi has reaffirmed its commitment to protecting and promoting the rights of every child in the country, calling for collective action to create a safer and more supportive environment for young people.

The organisation is urging parents, caregivers, teachers, community leaders, faith-based organisations, civil society groups, development partners and all Malawians to work together to ensure every child is protected, respected, and given the opportunity to reach their full potential.

In a press statement, Eye of the Child Malawi’s Marketing and Public Relations Officer, Asiyatu James, said the organisation remains steadfast in its belief that every child deserves to grow up in a safe, caring and nurturing environment free from abuse, violence, neglect, exploitation and trafficking.

“Eye of the Child works closely with government, communities, traditional leaders, development partners, and the media to help keep children safe,” the statement reads in part.

The organisation acknowledged that while Malawi has made significant progress in strengthening child protection systems, many children continue to face serious challenges, including abuse, child labour, human trafficking, early marriages and limited access to essential social services.

Eye of the Child Malawi said it will continue collaborating with key stakeholders, including communities and the media, to strengthen child protection mechanisms, support vulnerable families, raise awareness of children’s rights, prevent trafficking, and ensure children have access to justice and psychosocial support.

The organisation also highlighted the critical role the media plays in promoting children’s rights and driving positive social change, saying it will continue partnering with journalists to educate the public and encourage everyone to play a part in protecting children.

Eye of the Child Malawi stressed that protecting children remains a shared responsibility, calling on all sectors of society to work together in building a future where every child can grow up in safety, dignity and hope.

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