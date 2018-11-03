Malawi citizen killed in Ireland: Mutilated body found in house, woman arrested

November 3, 2018

A Malawian citizen identified as Limbani Mzoma (27), also known as Robert, was castrated after he was stabbed multiple times in a gruesome murder in Dublin, Republican Ireland.

Irish police at the house where Malawian man was murdered: Mzoma was brutally mutilated and had his penis and scrotum severed.

According to media reports from Ireland,  a 46-year-old woman who lived with the victim at the property in Foxrock was being questioned by  police officers at Dún Laoghaire garda station about the grisly killing.

The man had suffered dozens of stab wounds to his neck, chest and back in an upstairs room in the house in Tudor Lawns at around 11.30pm on Thursday.

The Irish Indipendent newspaper  report citing sources said “all the indications” were that his genitals were cut off after he died.

“This was a truly horrific scene in what is thankfully a very unusual crime in Ireland. There was a huge amount of blood when gardaí entered the property on Thursday night,” the paper quoted a  source .

Irish Examindr newspaper reports that Deputy State Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan arrived in the morning and conducted a preliminary post mortem.

It reported that Irish police known as Gardaí had previously been called to disturbances at the house, including, it is thought, on Thursday afternoon.

WAS THE MAN /BOY IN COLLEGE /SCHOOL ?? WAS THE BOY WORKING ?? WAS THE BOY /MAN ATTENDING CHURCH ??? WAS HE HAVING CLOSE FRIENDS /RELATIVES FROM MALAWI ?? HOW DO WE COME TO A CONCLUSION THAT HE WAS A MALAWIAN SINCE THERE'S A GREAT DEAL OF FOREIGNERS POSING AS MALAWIANS ??

22 minutes ago
Mpaka taking primitive evil practices abroad, a malawi we need to change, we don't want to be known by such stupid things. No story can justify such an act.

45 minutes ago

