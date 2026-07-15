Malawi civil society group urges ‘balanced’ debate over charities amid BEAM scrutiny

Malawi’s charitable institutions remain a crucial pillar of national development, providing support to vulnerable communities, promoting education and environmental sustainability, and complementing government programmes at a time when the country continues to grapple with significant economic pressures.

Against that backdrop, a civil society movement, Concerned Citizens of Malawi – People Power Movement (CCM-PPM), has expressed concern over what it describes as a growing tendency among some individuals and groups to question the integrity and legitimacy of charitable organisations operating in the country.

While the group accepts that public scrutiny is a healthy feature of democratic life, it argues that criticism should be grounded in evidence rather than speculation or politically motivated narratives.

Its intervention comes amid heightened public debate over the Beautify Malawi Trust (BEAM), the charity led by Malawi’s First Lady, Gertrude Mutharika.

CCM-PPM said the trust’s association with the Office of the First Lady inevitably draws public attention, but stressed that BEAM was established as a charitable body focused on supporting vulnerable communities and environmental sustainability, rather than as a political vehicle.

Sammy Aaron, executive director of Action Hope Malawi, situated the First Lady’s involvement within a longer tradition.

“Throughout Malawi’s democratic journey, First Ladies have used their platforms to respond to national challenges. Some focused on maternal health, others on community welfare, education, or environmental protection,” he said, adding that Mutharika’s work through BEAM should be seen in that context, “while maintaining the highest expectations of transparency and accountability.”

CCM-PPM said BEAM has, over the years, run humanitarian initiatives benefiting women, children and other disadvantaged groups, alongside environmental conservation and sanitation campaigns intended to complement government development efforts.

Human rights advocate Alex Kaomba offered a more pointed defence of the principle at stake, arguing that assumptions about donor motives were often too simplistic.

“The assumption that every influential donor is automatically seeking improper influence oversimplifies how philanthropy works,” he said.

“Many major social institutions around the world have been built through partnerships with individuals, foundations, and corporations that had their own strategic interests but also contributed significant public value.”

He was careful, however, to balance that defence with a caveat about institutional responsibility.

“NGOs must recognise that accepting resources from powerful individuals creates a responsibility to maintain institutional independence,” he said.

“The reputation of an organisation depends on its ability to demonstrate that decisions are driven by programme objectives and community needs, not by the preferences of individual supporters.”

CCM-PPM argued that assuming every donor or development partner expects political favours in return risks unfairly undermining legitimate philanthropy, and warned that unsubstantiated allegations against charities could have a chilling effect — discouraging both local and international partners from supporting humanitarian work, eroding public trust, and ultimately reducing the assistance available to those who need it most.

At the same time, the group acknowledged that transparency and accountability remain essential obligations for any charitable organisation, and said scrutiny strengthens public trust when institutions are seen to uphold their missions faithfully.

But it maintained that accountability should be pursued through credible evidence and established legal and regulatory channels, rather than through blanket accusation or public speculation.

“The movement therefore calls upon civil society organisations, the media, community leaders, and the general public to promote public discourse that is balanced, factual, and constructive,” the group said, adding that informed debate could strengthen institutions, whereas misinformation and politically driven narratives risked damaging organisations that make a genuine contribution to national development.

CCM-PPM concluded by urging charitable institutions themselves to continue embracing openness and good governance, arguing that high standards of transparency remain essential to sustaining public confidence and preserving partnerships with donors and development organisations.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :