Malawi clears path for new fertiliser plant as Dzombe eyes 40-tonne hourly output

Napoleon Dzombe, founder of Mtalimanja Holdings Limited, has confirmed that his fertiliser manufacturing plant in Dowa is set to begin operations after receiving approval from the Malawi Environmental Protection Authority (MEPA).

Dzombe said the company has already procured the raw materials required for production, following the regulatory clearance to commence operations. The approval came after parliament intervened, directing MEPA to authorise the facility amid concerns over fertiliser supply disruptions linked to the conflict in Iran.

According to Dzombe, installation of manufacturing equipment at the plant was completed some time ago, with roofing works expected to be finished within the coming week. Full-scale production, he said, will begin shortly after the arrival of the remaining input materials.

The plant’s initial raw materials — including zinc, nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium — have been sourced from China, though Dzombe said the company intends to shift toward local procurement of these inputs over time.

Agriculture expert Felix Jumbe urged Malawians to support the venture, while cautioning that its impact on the market is unlikely to be felt significantly until the following year, given the timing relative to the upcoming rainy season.

Dzombe has previously stated that the facility has the capacity to produce 40 metric tonnes of fertiliser per hour, a rate he says would be sufficient to meet national demand within approximately 150 days of continuous operation.

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