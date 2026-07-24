Malawi climbs global electoral integrity rankings after 10-point improvement

Malawi has recorded one of the world’s biggest improvements in electoral credibility after its score on the internationally recognised Perceptions of Electoral Integrity (PEI) Index rose by 10 points following the 2025 General Election, according to the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC).

In a statement issued Thursday, MEC said Malawi’s PEI score increased from 59 in 2025 to 69 in 2026, placing the country among the five nations that registered the most significant gains in electoral integrity globally, alongside the Philippines, Poland, Gabon and Egypt.

The PEI, produced by the Electoral Integrity Project, is an internationally recognised measure that evaluates elections based on assessments by independent election experts. The index examines every stage of the electoral process, including the legal framework, voter registration, campaigns, media coverage, polling, vote counting, results management and the performance of election management bodies.

Welcoming the findings, MEC described the improved ranking as recognition of the collective efforts made by institutions and stakeholders involved in Malawi’s democratic process.

“The Commission views the improvement in Malawi’s score as an encouraging recognition of the collective efforts made by all electoral stakeholders in strengthening the country’s democratic processes,” the Commission said.

MEC attributed the progress to the combined contribution of political parties, candidates, civil society organisations, the media, security agencies, development partners, the Judiciary and the electorate.

“The conduct of credible elections is a shared responsibility involving the MEC, political parties, candidates, civil society organisations, the media, security agencies, Development Partners, the Judiciary and the electorate,” the Commission said, adding that it acknowledges the contribution of all stakeholders in achieving the positive outcome.

Despite the improved ranking, the Commission stressed that electoral integrity remains an ongoing process and pledged to continue strengthening Malawi’s electoral systems.

“Electoral integrity is a continuous process rather than a destination. Every election presents opportunities for learning and improvement,” MEC said.

The Commission said it remains committed to implementing recommendations from post-election reviews, strengthening institutional capacity, embracing innovation and maintaining transparency and professionalism in the management of elections.

MEC further noted that independent assessments such as the PEI provide an important benchmark for measuring Malawi’s electoral performance against international standards while identifying areas requiring further improvement.

“The findings will therefore contribute to ongoing efforts aimed at enhancing the credibility, inclusiveness and integrity of future elections,” the Commission said.

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