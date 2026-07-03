Malawi closes second university in a year over substandard degrees

Malawi’s higher education regulator has deregistered Skyway University, making it the second private institution to lose its licence within a year in a significant crackdown on academic standards.

The National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) move follows the deregistration of Pentecostal Life University and comes months after the regulator revoked degrees awarded to some 2025 University of Lilongwe graduates, who were ordered to return to complete additional requirements after serious breaches in admission procedures were uncovered.

Skyway University has suspended classes, telling staff and students in a notice dated 1 July 2026 that operations were on hold until further notice.

Assistant Registrar James Dodoma said the university was working to resolve the outstanding issues within six months, targeting a resumption of student enrolment by January 2027.

Qualifications awarded before the deregistration remain valid, he confirmed.

Education experts broadly welcomed the action but urged NCHE to apply the same scrutiny to public universities.

Dr Limbani Nsapato said enforcement had been inconsistent for too long.

“Already employers are complaining that many graduates are not up to standard. They are half-baked, and part of the reason is that we have not been consistent in enforcing quality standards,” he said.

Lecturer Victor Chikoti cautioned against writing off private universities entirely, arguing that robust regulation would ultimately strengthen rather than undermine the sector.

“A strong quality assurance system enhances public confidence in higher education and ensures graduates possess the competencies required in an increasingly competitive labour market,” he said.

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