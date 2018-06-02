Malawi coach under fire: FAM to review Belgian’s performance

Malawi coach Ronny van Geneugden’s (RVG) is coming under fierce pressure after poor results and following the Cosafa Cup exit.

Football commentator and Malawi News columnist, Pilirani Kachinjiri on Saturday described RVG as the the “talentless” expatriate coach who has brought shame to the nation after failing to beat lowly-ranked sides like Mauritius and Botswana.

In his ‘Sports Persective’ column, Kachinziri argue that RVG should simply accept that he has no football brains to transform Malawi soccer and the best he can do is to step down.

“In fact, it was unheard of for Malawi to employ such an inexperienced coach. Some of us who have been in this game for some time appreciate the demands that go with coaching a national team.

“It was a gamble to trust such a raw coach with the complicated task of coaching the national team. It is even suicidal to invest our trust as a nation in such a novice hoping that he can improve Malawi football,” reads Kachinziri’s column.

“We should not be blinded by the spirit of patriotism and ignore the reality on the ground that our national soccer team has completely nose-dived since the coming in of RVG and his so-called football philosophy,” he added.

Meanwhile, Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president Walter Nyamilandu has said the association’s executive committee will soon meet to review Geneugden’s performance.

Nyamilandu said it is “ disappointing “ that Malawi had to be booted out in Cosafa Cup.

He said there “ need to find a solution” to the Flames unending problems.

RVG , however feels he has made tremendous progress and is on he right track in rebuilding the team and results will come later.

