Malawi comic Nya Uyu  set to release ‘Silent Voices’

Malawi stand-up comic and performer, Nya Uyu is set to release a new video skit on Monday May 11 2020 via her YouTube channel and her Facebook page.

Scheduled to premiere at 7pm, the video is inline with Nya Uyu’s long awaited production aiming at educating people about dangers of gender based violence in marriage.

“The video is named Silent Voices because most people who are in toxic or abusive relationships don’t speak out. They choose to remain silent even though they’re not happy,” said Lumuli Mwakasungula, Nya Uyu’s brand manager.

He added: “We are aware that alot of married people are facing violence, both males and females.”

In Silent Voices, Nyau Uyu is featuring reggae dancehall legend Anne Matumbi as the husband.

In the short film, Matumbi has been mistreating and beating his wife Nya Uyu for the longest time, and Nya Uyu has been tolerating his behaviour.

She becomes tired of all his lies and has decided to fight back and confronting her husband.

“The short video film is very catchy, informative and educative. Many people who are married are going to be able to relate with it.

“And our hope is that despite the current trends and also looking at the pandemic which has completely disrupted our living conditions, this video will find families in their homes together and they will be able to learn one or two things,” Mwakasungula explained.

Nya-uyu started acting at a tender age through skits done in Tumbuka often, with English subtitles, the viral skit which are hilariously funny.

She gained public attention in 2017 her Tumbuka clip “Kutown” which showed the amusement of a village girl upon visiting the city.

From then Nya-uyu has been known as one of the female comedians. She has won several awards including the young achievers award by the National Schools Youth Arts Festival (NASFEST).

The scores of the skits are exported outside Malawi through uploads on YouTube channel.

Generally, her doses are bite-sized as her slender self, such a stylish frame that you can probably fit more belly laughs in your work day than action points and still knock off feeling like a success.

Born Felistus Tibalenge Ngwira, the 25-year-old has been trading under the moniker Nya Uyu, a name that was birthed from nothing but pure definition of comedy.

“Nya Uyu has no meaning. Uyu means this one in Tumbuka and ‘Nya’ usually comes before someone’s name mostly for ladies from the North,” she says.

Her skits mostly talk about socio and cultural ills; hence, they trend with the mantra, Vilekeke.

“My thematic idea is Vilekeke which in Tumbuka means it must come to an end. In essence, the idea is to have the issues my comedy questions in the video clips, to come to an immediate end.”

The holder of Degree in Business Administration from Exploits University is calling on the corporate world to support Malawi art.

