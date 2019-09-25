Malawi commemorates International Youth Day:  Zathu donates to Chilanga school for the Blind

Malawi on Monday, 23 September joined the rest of the world in commemorating International Youth Day (IYD) under the theme “Transforming Education”.

Speaking during the commemorations at Chilanga School for the Blind, Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Francis Phiso urged the youths to use various education opportunities available.

Phiso further emphasized government’s commitment in improving inclusive education.

“Inclusive and accessible education is crucial to achieving Sustainable Development. We however acknowledge the challenges in the education system. We realize the that we have limited classrooms and insufficient number of teachers, high dropout rates and the need for sanitary hygiene,” he said.

He further echoed calls to review the curriculum to address the needs of the labour market.

“We need instill the spirit of entrepreneurship to reduce unemployment rates in the country,” Phiso observed.

In line with this year’s international youth day theme, “Transforming Education”, with a special emphasis on inclusive education, the youthful Zathu brand donated assorted items to Chilanga School for the Blind.

Commenting on the donation, Zathu Band member JP said the contribution from Zathu was a follow up activity in its partnership with UNESCO to champion vocational, technical training among young people in Malawi.

“Zathu as a youth brand dedicated to encouraging positive transformation in the lives of young people in Malawi is one of the contributing partners of this year’s event. In collaboration with UNESCO, Zathu donated several items to Chilanga school for the Blind including 50 pails, Branded T-shirts and chitenjes to each student, 3 solar radio sets.

“The contribution has been made to ensure that young people have necessities to improve hygiene towards living healthy lives,” JP said.

He added that the radios are for information.

In her remarks, Chilanga School for The Blind Head Teacher Elanisha Zilambalala thanked Zathu and urged other organizations to emulate the example.

The International Youth Day (IYD) falls on 12th August every year and it was set aside by the United Nations to raise awareness on various issues affecting young people.

