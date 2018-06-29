Malawi commends African Development Ban for K7.3bn tourism project

Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism has commended the African Development Bank (AfDB) for its role in helping the country to secure a $10 million (about 7.3 billion) tourism project.

Principal Secretary for Industry, Trade and Tourism Ken Ndala said this on Wednesday in Lilongwe when he launched the Promoting Investment and Competitiveness in the Tourism Sector (Picts) Project.

He said Picts is the largest intervention ever in the tourism sector by a development partner, adding that the project is timely as it would help address some of the key challenges facing the sector.

“Tourism sector is one of the priority areas in the country’s economy and Malawi Growth and Development Strategy [MGDS] III has put emphasis on the sector’s growth.

“We have managed to secure funding for the project because the sector is within the development strategy of the country,” said Ndala.

AfBD country director Frank Banda asked government to move fast in procuring goods and consulting services for the project.

“We request the Project Coordination Unit, with support from the ministry, to be on their toes so that procurement is done on time and in line with approved plans,” he said.

On his part, Director of tourism Isaac Katopola said the project would help to deal with challenges in the sector.

The 2018 Malawi Government Annual Economic Report shows that last year, tourism contributed about seven percent to the gross domestic product (GDP).

