Malawi confirmed coronavirus cases are rising faster: Death toll at 8

New cases of the novel coronavirus are rising faster than ever in Malawi with 20 new Covid-19 cases have been registered on Thursday, bringing the number of infections in the country to 592.

Presidential Taskforce co-chairperson John Phuka says in a statement that authorities have also recorded one new recovery and two deaths.

Malawi now has eight deaths and 74 recoveries.

“A senior government official from Chitipa [ District Commissioner] has passed on today in Mzuzu and a 26-year-old male died at Mwanza District Hospital after he arrived today from South Africa,” said Phuka.

He further says eight of the new cases are healthcare workers, seven from Mzuzu and one from Lilongwe.

Five more cases have been registered in Mzuzu, three in Blantyre, two in Chitipa and one each in Nsanje, Mzimba and Mwanza.

The increase in case rates may be partially explained by increases in testing capacity, but there’s still not enough testing to capture an accurate picture countrywide.

By the time a Covid-19 test result arrives, a patient may have infected scores of others.

Most of the testing kits used are those donated by the charitable foundation of Jack Ma, Alibaba’s founder. He has given at least 20,000 kits to every country in Africa. Yet this is far short of what is required.

The rate of local transmission still appears to be accelerating.

Malawi has not had a lockdown and with fever of the fresh presidential elections, social distancing is being defied in political mass rallies.

The true toll of the virus is likely to be worse than the numbers show, as mild or asymptomatic infections often go undiagnosed.

