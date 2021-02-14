Malawi Council of Churches shuns Covid-19 civic education

February 14, 2021

A senior Malawi Council of Churches (MCC) official says the council would not get involved in civic education on Covid-19 preventive measures and vaccine, saying this would be out of its mandate.

Bishop Gilford Matonga: Outside mandate

MCC chairperson Gilford Matoga says civic educating people on Covid-19 would be outside their mandate.

The government is expected to roll out the AstraZeneca vaccine next month, starting with frontline workers and other vulnerable groups.

There have been calls for the clergy to take a leading role in encouraging people to receive the vaccine amid widespread myths and misconceptions.

Some people reject the imminent vaccine on personal grounds for fear of experiencing life threatening side effects while others cite religious beliefs.

Matoga therefore explains that most denominations that oppose medical treatment are not MCC members therefore it would be difficult to engage them.

He suggests that the government should enhance awareness campaigns on the vaccine to ensure everyone gets the right information.

