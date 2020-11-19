Malawi court slaps Briton K1 million over drugs

A court in Lilongwe has slapped a Briton of Somalia origin K1 million for being found in possession of illicit drugs and trying to smuggle them outside the country.

Kamuzu International Airport spokesperson Sapulain Chitonde says Mohammed Hamid Abubakar has since escaped jail term by promptly paying the fine.

Abubakar was arrested at KIA this month for being found with apomorphine drug and the court sentenced him eight years imprisonment with hard labour or pay the fine.

The court through state prosecutor Inspector Mary Photola heard that the 31-year-old British of Somalian descent, was busted on November 7 this year at around 14:30 hours while possessing the dangerous drug which weighed 5.7 kilograms.

Abubakar was en route to Brussels, Belgium, on an Ethiopian Airlines flight.

When he appeared in court, he pleaded guilty to the two charges levelled against him.

First Grade Magistrate Thomson Midias ordered Abubakar to pay K1 million for both counts or in default serve an eight year jail term.

Midias also ordered an instant destruction of the illicit drug.

