Malawi cuts diesel and kerosene prices as international fuel costs ease

Malawi has reduced pump prices for diesel and kerosene with effect from 1am on 1 August 2026, even as global fuel markets remain volatile amid the ongoing conflict in Iran.

The Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) said diesel prices have been cut by 7.02 per cent, falling from K6,306 to K5,863 per litre, while kerosene has dropped 8 per cent, from K4,771 to K4,389 per litre. Petrol prices remain unchanged at K5,619 per litre.

MERA also announced reductions in maximum airfield prices for Jet A-1 fuel. At Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe, prices have fallen 6 per cent, from K4,870 to K4,577 per litre, while at Chileka’s Bakili Muluzi International Airport in Blantyre, prices are down 5 per cent, from K4,733 to K4,496 per litre.

The regulator said the adjustments were made under the Automatic Pricing Mechanism, which ties domestic fuel prices to movements in international markets, following a recent decline in global fuel costs.

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