Malawi Day at the DUBAI EXPO2020

Malawi State Vice President, Dr. Saulos Chilima is in Dubai leading a team from Malawi in showcasing Malawian Goods, Products, Services and Investment opportunities during the National Day on November 20, 2021.

He arrived in Dubai on Wednesday night, and Malawi team comprises of the Minister of Trade, Sosten Gwengwe, government officials from key Ministries, Parastatals and Agencies and the private sector.

Ahead of attending the Expo, the Vice President is expected to a make a courtesy call to the Ruler of Dubai.

In earlier interviews Minister of Trade, Gwengwe described the Dubai Expo2020 as an opportunity for Malawi to expand its market for goods and services and to lure more investors.

Malawi is participating at the Expo under the Theme “Land of Opportunity and Hope.”

The Ministry of Trade and the Malawi Investment Trade Centre (MITC) are coordinating the Malawi Pavilion.

The Expo 2020 is the first major International Expo to take place in the Middle East and the Theme is ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!