Malawi Electoral Commission deletes 13 000 names on voters’roll

December 11, 2018 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has deleted 13  200  names from the voters’ roll because they had registered more than once.

  • Ansah: Voters verification exercise

MEC chairperson Jane Ansah said this follows a successful clean up of the voters’ register.

“However, due to the removal of multiple registrations the final count  of registered voters is 6,859,375. In other words, the final figure has  gone up by 3,080 voters overall ,” she said.

“The Commission had always issued a cautionary statement that there  may be variations to the figures when multiple registrations have  been removed. Now I wish to inform the nation that during the

cleaning exercise the Commission has removed 13 244 multiple  registration,” said Ansah.

“For everyone who registered more than once we have maintained the first registration and deleted all the subsequent ones. All the deleted names at each centre have been listed at the end of  each voters register. The list shows where the valid registration is  maintained. We have advised our staff that if a name of the person  is missing they should also check on the deleted multiple registrants  and advise the person to go and verify their details to the centre  where they registered first, which is also indicated on the list,” she added.

This means 6.9 million Malawians will now be eligible to vote in the highly contentious tripartite elections

whose leading contenders are Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) torch bearee President  Peter Mutharika, UTM party leader Vice President Saulos Chiliman and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president  Lazarus Chakwera.

Ansah said some of the districts which needed a lot of cleaning include Salima, Mchinji, Dedza and Mulanje.

However, Ansah asked prospective voters to go where they had registered to verify their names and see if all the details are intact before the voting day on May 21, 2019.

“The Commission is urging all electoral stakeholders to encourage people to turnout out in large numbers for the voter verification  exercise. Those that have moved from the centres where they  registered, they should know that this is the only period they can  process transfers,” she said.

