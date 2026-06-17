Malawi Fails to Make Africa’s Top 10 Safest Countries as New Global Peace Rankings Expose Security Concerns

Malawi’s long-celebrated image as the “Warm Heart of Africa” has suffered a significant blow after the country failed to secure a place among Africa’s 10 safest nations in the 2026 Global Peace Index, raising fresh questions about its standing on security, stability and governance.

While several African nations earned global recognition for maintaining peace, political stability and low levels of violence, Malawi was notably absent from the prestigious list.

The latest rankings, compiled by the Institute for Economics and Peace, paint a worrying picture for many countries as global peace continues to deteriorate. The 2026 report shows that peace has declined worldwide for the 15th time in the past 18 years, driven by conflicts, political instability and growing insecurity.

Yet amid these challenges, a number of African countries have defied the trend by creating relatively peaceful and secure environments for their citizens and investors.

Leading the continent once again is Mauritius, which ranked first in Africa and 18th in the world, thanks to its stable democracy, peaceful political transitions, low crime rates and strong institutions.

Other countries making Africa’s top 10 include Equatorial Guinea, Botswana, The Gambia, Madagascar, Namibia, Morocco, Sierra Leone, Senegal and Ghana—all recognised for varying degrees of political stability, effective governance and low levels of organised violence.

The Global Peace Index assesses 163 countries using 23 indicators covering three broad areas: societal safety and security, ongoing domestic and international conflict, and militarisation.

For Malawi, missing the list is likely to fuel debate over whether the country is doing enough to strengthen public safety, improve governance and preserve political stability at a time when investors, tourists and citizens increasingly value peace as a key measure of national progress.

Africa’s 10 Safest Countries in 2026

Mauritius – Score: 1.586 (18th globally) Equatorial Guinea – Score: 1.720 (38th globally) Botswana – Score: 1.823 (50th globally) The Gambia – Score: 1.837 (56th globally) Madagascar – Score: 1.849 (59th globally) Namibia – Score: 1.872 (63rd globally) Morocco – Score: 1.887 (65th globally) Sierra Leone – Score: 1.937 (74th globally) Senegal – Score: 1.939 (75th globally) Ghana – Score: 1.943 (76th globally)

As wars, unrest and geopolitical tensions continue to unsettle many parts of the world, these countries have demonstrated that sustained investment in democratic institutions, security, economic resilience and social cohesion can deliver lasting peace.

For Malawi, the omission from Africa’s safest nations serves as a stark reminder that preserving the country’s reputation as the “Warm Heart of Africa” requires more than hospitality—it demands measurable progress in peace, security and stability.

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