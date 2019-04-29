Malawi government bans posting of ‘raunchy pictures’ on social media

Malawi government wants moral crackdown onsocialites

If you are a participant of #ThirstTrapTuesday you could find yourself in big trouble in Tanzania.

According to a report by Pulse live.co.ke the Tanzanian government has banned the posting of ‘nude pictures’ on social media.

It appears the ban is currently aimed at the countries’ entertainment personalities.

The report states that the Music Regulatory Board of Tanzania has summoned actress and singer Susan Michael, stage name Pretty Kind, to appear before them.

Her crime? Posting salacious snaps on Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat.

The ban means that an artist cannot perform music for six months or post on social platforms.

Pretty Kind apologised to the government and is now serving her ‘sentence

This meant that users would be held liable for posting content deemed “indecent, obscene, hate speech, extreme violence or material that will offend or incite others, cause annoyance, threaten, or encourage or incite crime, or lead to public disorder, per the law.”

