Malawi Government issues contract stop orders against Mota Engil Africa

Malawi Government through the National Construction Industry Council (NCIC) has issued a contract stop order against Portuguese owned Mota Engil Africa following revelations the company violated presidential orders by not awarding 30 percent of the project cost to local contractors.

President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, a couple of months ago, ordered that all international bidders should allocate 30 percent to local contractors when accorded an opportunity to manage projects as a way of developing and enhancing local capacity to undertake maintenance works when the international companies have disappeared from the scene.

However, it was observed that when the company was awarded a contract to construct Ruo Bridge, Mota Engil Africa did not award 30 percent of the project to local contractors.

This prompted a local civil society organised called Centre for Mindset Change (CMC) to blow the whistle on the matter and threatened court action if action was not taken.

CMC Executive Director Phillip Kamangira said he was excited with the action NCIC had taken against the company.

“CMC commends NCIC for taking steps to fight the injustice that has been there for many years. The work done is commendable and this is why we as CMC questioned the rationale for the Ministry of Transport and Public Works in its decision to provide the Marka-Bangula Railway Section to Mota Engil without considering such provisions. We are happy that the Chakwera leadership is geared to fight the injustice and corruption that has rooted so deep in this country,” said Kamangira.

He assured that his organization will support NCIC in its “noble cause and we implore upon every Malawian to take a step in the fight against corruption.”

Mota Engil Africa is embroidered in numerous corrupt scandals in Malawi including underbidding only to hike the prices into billions through contract variations, sources alleage.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!