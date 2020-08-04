Malawi govt fires education ministry PS Saidi

Government has fired principal secretary (PS) for Ministry of Education Justin Saidi.

No reasons have been given for his firing but analysts say it could be part of President Lazarus Chakwera’s zeal to “clear the rubble.”

Saidi is seen as highly connected to the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

His name features high as the person who purchased and distributed tippex which the DPP allegedly used to rig the May 21 presidential election.

Meanwhile, the President has appointed Sandram Maweru as principal secretary for ministry of Agriculture responsible for irrigation.

Maweru is an expert on irrigation matters.

