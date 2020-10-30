Malawi govt increases civil servants salaries: Lowest paid to get K118 000
Malawi government has given pay rise to civil servants with effect from October 2020.
This is confirmed in a circular issued by Principal Secretary for Human Resource Blessings Chilabade that government has effected an across-the-board increment, pushing the wage bill up.
The lowest paid civil servant will now get at least K118 000 before deduction, which is equivalent to the salary of a driver in the Judiciary.
While the highest paid will cart home K3 million.
“I am pleased to inform you that government has approved the revision of salaries for employees in the civil service with effect from 1 October 2020. These salaries have been approved after thorough consultations with the Civil Servants Trade Union and the Teachers Union of Malawi,” reads the circular.
Chilabade further said the incremental date for all civil servants remains December 1.
He has since advised Controlling Officers that the new salaries be paid from the provision under personal emoluments, adding that where any overexpenditure is likely to be incurred, they should consult the Secretary to Treasury.
Civil Servants Trade Union (CSTU) general secretary Madalitso Njolomole expressed satisfaction with the pay rise considering that the cost of living has gone up.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
As much as this is a welcome news and making lives of Malawians better and hopefully corruption will be curtailed as government officials have more capacity to spend… We should have a fully detailed information. Which categories receive what salary? What is the percentage increase for each category? What are the tax levied on each category? If we have this info then we know how much a minister’s wage is, same with PS, same with senior officers, same with police officers, immigration. We need to have a more detailed understanding so we should not be fooled when a minister or… Read more »
How are you going to fund all the increased expenditure? Then as a country we ask for debt cancellation?
As custodians ……
Thank you Tonse for thinking about the poor. However the salary disparity is very troubling. With that kind of doing things, we can never achieve our dream of raising the middle class. The difference is way too much regardless of reasons. It stinks.
Minimum wage ya themuthemu yakwera. Mabwana ndi amene amalemba mathemuthemu ndiye amayenera kuwaonjezera mokwanira.
This has been done to increase number of people to be taxed. Paja they said starting at 100 sausande.Tonse kunamiza anthu poyelayela. This government won’t last ( 5 years) ku bananso Kaunjika. Shaa protests looming mark my words
Just a few days you people were saying that this salary adjustment won’t be implemented, now that Government has effected it you have problems with it, really?
I hope this has not been done in order to move the lower paid people into the taxable bracket.
nyansi za salary ku Nyasalande
Mbuzi iwe, why compare with a driver in the Judiciary. Ndimayesa awa ndi anzeru kwambiri amapanga zawo?
150 usd for a whole months work?Mayo ine!
inu wantchito wanu mumalipila zingati?
kkkkkk