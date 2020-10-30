Malawi govt increases civil servants salaries: Lowest paid to get K118 000

Malawi government has given pay rise to civil servants with effect from October 2020.

This is confirmed in a circular issued by Principal Secretary for Human Resource Blessings Chilabade that government has effected an across-the-board increment, pushing the wage bill up.

The lowest paid civil servant will now get at least K118 000 before deduction, which is equivalent to the salary of a driver in the Judiciary.

While the highest paid will cart home K3 million.

“I am pleased to inform you that government has approved the revision of salaries for employees in the civil service with effect from 1 October 2020. These salaries have been approved after thorough consultations with the Civil Servants Trade Union and the Teachers Union of Malawi,” reads the circular.

Chilabade further said the incremental date for all civil servants remains December 1.

He has since advised Controlling Officers that the new salaries be paid from the provision under personal emoluments, adding that where any overexpenditure is likely to be incurred, they should consult the Secretary to Treasury.

Civil Servants Trade Union (CSTU) general secretary Madalitso Njolomole expressed satisfaction with the pay rise considering that the cost of living has gone up.

