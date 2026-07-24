Malawi govt shifts to demand‑driven projects: Ben Phiri launches K6.8bn Mkondezi Market

Government says it will continue prioritising community‑identified development projects, arguing that demand‑driven investments strengthen ownership, accountability and long‑term sustainability.

This was said on Friday by Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Dr Ben Malunga Phiri during the launch of the K6.8 billion Mkondezi Market in Senior Chief Mkumbira’s area in Nkhata Bay, constructed under the TRADE Programme.

Phiri said the shift away from supply‑driven projects — where communities had little say in what was built — reflects government’s commitment to supporting initiatives that respond to real local needs.

He said extensive consultations were carried out before approving the Mkondezi Market to ensure it aligned with community priorities.

“Government will not impose projects on communities. We will support projects people themselves have identified.

“That is why this market has overwhelming support. Issues of low occupancy will not arise because the people demanded this project,” Phiri said, adding that the same approach is guiding reforms under the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

Phiri said the new market demonstrates government’s push to promote entrepreneurship through modern infrastructure, providing better trading spaces for farmers and small‑scale businesses.

He added that the facility fits into Malawi 2063’s vision for orderly urbanisation and will offer a reliable outlet for agricultural products, including honey — one of Nkhata Bay’s priority value chains.He challenged Energyz Building Construction Company to complete the project within the agreed 12‑month period, stressing that timely delivery and quality workmanship are essential for communities to benefit from public investments.

TRADE Programme National Coordinator Barbara Ntapasa said the market is a strategic investment that will support agricultural commercialisation by improving value addition and market access.

“This marks an important milestone for the TRADE Programme. In Nkhata Bay we are supporting honey production and other value chains, and this facility will help farmers and traders access better markets,” she said.

Nkhata Bay District Commissioner David Kayiwonanga Gondwe said the project aligns with the district’s development priorities and supports plans to transform Nkhata Bay into a secondary city.

He assured government that the council will closely monitor construction to ensure standards are met.

Mkondezi Market Committee chairperson Precious Mwandira welcomed the project, saying traders have long struggled with inadequate facilities. He pledged the committee’s support to the contractor, noting that the new market will significantly improve trading conditions.

The Mkondezi Market is being implemented under the IFAD‑funded TRADE Programme and is expected to be completed within 12 months.

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