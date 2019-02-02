Malawi govt speaks on ‘uniform-gate’: K53bn Karim Batatawala claim is ‘daytime robbery of State resources’

Malawi government has spoken out on the controversy surrounding the K53.9 billion Immigration Department uniforms supply deal made by Abdul Karim Batatawala against the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services, saying it will not allow “daytime robbery of State resources.”

In a statement released by government spokesperson Henry Mussa, who is also Minister of Information, made available to Nyasa Times, said the authorities have noted that Karim’s two firms Africa Commercial Agency and Reliance Trading Company were profeterring by charging Immigration Department a single uniform shirt for at about K60 000 and in some cases a belt quoted at K100 000, sticks K142 500, ladies trousers for Immigration officers at K127 500 and woolen socks K19 750.

Among other things, the suppliers pegs a single uniform shirt for an Immigration officer at about K60 000 and in some cases a belt at K100 000.

Mussa said it is the view of government that the concerns being expressed relating to the matter are “genuine”, saying authorities are therefore working tirelessly to protect the national interests.

The government spokesman also pointed out that the State is “vehemently opposing and challenging” the said claim in the courts of law.

“It is the unflinching position of Government that the said claim is dubious and aimed at defrauding the Treasury and State coffers,” Mussa said in the statement.

Government assures all Malawians and those concerned that it will use “all our expertise and available legal avenues to defend the rights of Malawians against this daytime robbery of State resources.”

Reads the statement: “Our lawyers are meticulously examining the claim and any or all fraudulent and criminal aspects underpinning this transaction will be dealt with and responded to accordingly.”

Mussa said all government agencies responsible for civil as well as criminal justice are coordinating their efforts in handling the claim.

“We shall regularly update the general public on the steps being taken by government in defence of the people of Malawi,” the statement concluded.

The statement comes a day after Karim Batatawala obtained a suppression order from the court against The Nation newspaper from reporting details of the ‘unfirom-gate’ scandal.

Recently, Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) wrote President Peter Mutharika to intervene in the matter.

Leader of opposition Lazarus Chakwera also condemned the dubious deal and demanded thorough investigations for possible fraud.

During his news conference in Lilongwe on Wednesday, estranged Vice-President Saulos Chilima also rapped on the controversial K53.9 billion claim.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :