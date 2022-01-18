Malawi High Court jails Cop who raped a teenager in custody to 30 years
Presiding First Grade Magistrate, Soka Banda ruled that the case should be committed to High Court after the state made an application seeking that the convicted Police officer be committed to the High Court for sentencing.
Chagaga who was convicted of raping a girl twice in police custody was remanded at Chichiri Prison while waiting for the High Court to hand him a befitting sentence.
In the the state is being represented by Trevor Mphalale, Ruth Kaima and Chikondi Chijozi from the Centre for Human Rights Education, Advice and Assistance (CHREAA) and Southern African Litigation Centre (SALC).
Ruth Kaima prosecuting prayed to the High Court give Chagaga a stiffer sentence to serve as a deterrent to the society.
The girl was arrested in December last year in Limbe over idle and disorderly charge and she was taken to the Police Station where Chigaga, who was the Custody Officer on duty, raped her twice before releasing her.