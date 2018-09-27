Malawi intelligence bureau useless: Chief spy director Thodi on borrowed time

There has always been this raging debate about the role of intelligence apparatuses in our multiparty democracy. Since the establishment of the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) by the United Democratic Front (UDF) under the leadership of Bakili Muluzi, the State spy agency has always been at the receiving end of criticisms for operating without properly defined terms of reference, and for operating like some extension of the ruling party or to be more precise, like the spying arm of ruling parties.

These criticisms have cut across almost all governments in the multiparty dispensation, from UDF of Bakili Muluzi through DPP of Bingu wa Mutharika to People’s Party (PP) of Joyce Banda. And in its quest to stem-off the criticisms, the government of Peter Mutharika made an effort to pass some legislation aimed at giving the NIB operating autonomy as well as to give it some legal latitude and definition to ease its operation.

These efforts have not had much impact on the operations of the Bureau and ironically, it is also under President Peter Mutharika and the current DPP government that NIB appears to be lackadaisical in its operations and facing some of the sterner criticisms from security experts and even from some high ranking DPP insiders.

There are growing concerns within the DPP and the general feeling is that the operations of NIB have deteriorated from bad to worse in recent memory, particularly after Elvis Thodi was appointed as the intelligence agency’s Director.

Word has it that some high ranking DPP gurus are worried that NIB is being mismanaged and that it is not serving the agenda of the ruling party like it has happened in the past. They contend that if nothing is done to revamp or restructure the organization, things will likely worsen, a situation they fear may contribute to the loss of the DPP in tripartite elections next year.

Some NIB officers have claimed that the major contributing factor to the sloppiness in the operations of the Bureau is the ebbing morale among agents and support staff, which has come about due to the management style of Thodi, a policeman by training. They say it is pathetic that serious security organs of the state like NIB, which is supposed to be well structured and systematic, cannot be operating based on the whims of a single man like it is his personal estate.

According to the officers, Thodi has practically centralized the system allowing him to make all decisions from operational to strategic. Instead of focusing on managing the institution at a strategic level,

Elvis Thodi does not delegate duties to his subordinates and practically works as a field agent. He travels with the President on almost all his trips outside the country which diminishes the operational value of such journeys. Surprisingly, he travels along with his secretary on all his journeys abroad, another element that also raises more questions than answers.

Thodi is accused consistently feeding President Peter Mutharika with falsehood and for making the President look silly in the public eye for making decisions based on false information from NIB. The embarrassing losses by DPP in the 17 October 2017 by-elections in Lilongwe, Dedza, Blantyre and Nsanje was as a result of decisions that were made by Mutharika as a result of the inaccurate intelligence.

The officers claim that their director has practically lost grip of his organizations to the point that he is fed wrong information by his agents, which he in turn gives the President leading to some legendary Presidential goofs that Malawians have witnessed over the times that he has been at the helm.”

Top gurus in the DPP are also concerned that Saulos Chilima and his United Transformation Movement (UTM) appear to be having an upper hand in terms of gathering and managing information, especially at getting inside information, the officers have claimed.

Indeed, Chilima appears to be on top of the political game, getting all inside information about the operations of government and even the DPP. NIB has practically failed to seal the leaks and catch and purge out the leakers. The consensus is that the current NIB Director has failed; he is the worst in recent memory and that he must be removed before DPP loses the next election.

In a leaked audio not long ago, DPP Secretary General, Greselder Jeffrey was heard telling Minister of Local Government and also Vice President of the party in the southern region, Kondwani Nankhumwa that the intelligence apparatus in the Mutharika government is useless. The reasons for the accusation apparently was because of the organization’s failure to detect the ‘scheming’ by Vice President, Chilima, and some DPP top officials that time to unseat President Peter Mutharika and to make Chilima President in 2019.

