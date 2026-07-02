Malawi is ‘flying blind’ on pesticide harm, Kaphale pushes for reform

Malawi has launched a renewed national push to confront a largely overlooked public‑health emergency: rising deaths and injuries linked to pesticide poisoning, including a growing number of suspected self‑poisoning cases involving Highly Hazardous Pesticides.

The warning came during a national Technical Working Group meeting in Lilongwe on 30 June, where government ministries, health experts, police, researchers and development partners gathered to shape a coordinated response.

At the centre of the reform is the Pesticides Control Board, now led by Registrar and CEO James Chiku Kaphale, who said Malawi’s approach must be anchored in reliable data, stronger coordination and evidence‑based regulation.

Officials opened the meeting by citing recent tragedies, including the death of Mr Mwakaira, a 54‑year‑old driver for Banja La Mtsogolo, who died in Jenda, Mzimba, after ingesting pesticides.

They said such cases are not isolated but part of a wider crisis unfolding quietly across communities.

Health experts told the meeting the scale of poisoning is far greater than official figures suggest.

Agriculture accounts for around 30% of GDP and employs more than 60% of Malawians, but increased pesticide use has brought severe unintended consequences.

Evidence presented showed pesticides are responsible for about 79% of poisoning cases, with organophosphates and fumigants frequently implicated.

Officials also raised concern over poisoning among children treated at referral hospitals, linking the trend to unsafe storage in rural homes and limited awareness of chemical risks.

One expert said the country is only seeing “the visible part of a much larger crisis”.

Participants highlighted a pattern of suspected suicide cases involving pesticide ingestion in districts including Dedza, Mulanje, Balaka and Lilongwe — incidents they said reflect deeper social pressures and easy access to toxic substances.

Despite mounting evidence, Malawi still lacks a functioning national system to track poisoning cases.

The PCB said the country has no comprehensive surveillance system, no central database, and weak coordination between health facilities, police and agricultural regulators.

One technical expert warned that policy decisions were being made “in the dark”.

Kaphale said Malawi can no longer afford fragmented responses.

“A product designed to support our economy should never become a threat to human life,” he said, adding that effective regulation depends on seeing and measuring the problem clearly.

“No family should lose a loved one because a dangerous pesticide was too easily accessible.”

He stressed that the response must extend beyond agriculture, involving health services, law enforcement, environmental agencies and community systems in a single coordinated framework.

“We cannot regulate what we cannot see,” he said.

The Technical Working Group has been tasked with developing a national strategy to strengthen surveillance, improve how poisoning cases are recorded and analysed, and fix long‑standing coordination gaps between sectors.

International and local partners — including the Centre for Pesticide Suicide Prevention and CEJAD — backed the initiative, warning that without urgent action, widespread pesticide availability and limited mental‑health support will continue to drive preventable deaths.

As discussions closed, officials said Malawi’s agricultural progress must not come at the cost of human life. One participant put it bluntly: “The tools that grow our food must never become the instruments that end our lives.”

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