Malawi Land Rover Defenders Club donate blood to Queens Hospital maternity wing 

A group of young people belonging to Malawi Land rover Defenders Club on Sunday donated blood to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH) maternity wing through Malawi Blood Transfusion Services (MBTS).

According to the spokesperson of the club that own Land rover Defender vehicles, Ted Dizzo Mhango, said the club decided to conduct the initiative following a call made by MBTS concerning blood shortage at the maternity wing which among other things was leading to the increase of deaths involving unborn and newly born babies as well as mothers due to loss of blood during delivery.

Mhango added that as a group of young people they always believe in social responsibility and that they wish to see Malawi progressing in all the areas in as far as development is concerned.

“We were all concerned after hearing that the maternity wing is facing a serious challenge of low blood deposits, so we thought of responding to the development by donating blood so that we can support the wing by making sure that there is enough blood in order to help reduce deaths among pregnant women,” said Mhango.

MBTS senior public relations assistant Natylia Mbale commended members of Malawi Land rover Defenders Club for donating blood which she said will assist to rescue lives of unborn babies and their mothers who were at risk of losing their lives due to lack of enough blood which is normally lost during delivery period.

Mbale said blood is very crucial especially in the maternity wing and that there is a need for the department to have ample blood all the time so that it should help to reduce deaths involving pregnant women.

“Honestly, we are very glad for this donation as you know that currently our office facing a very big challenge to get enough blood which we send into our various hospitals since the outbreak of Covid-19 which resulted into a reduction in terms of number of people who donate blood across the country,” said Mbale.

A total of 9 pints of 560ml of blood were delivered during the donation.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!