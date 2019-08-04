Malawi Law Society offers mediation  between HRDC, police over demos 

August 4, 2019 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 7 Comments

Malawi Law Society (MLS) has offered to mediate between the anti-Jane Ansah protest organisers and the police following police Inspector General Rodney Jose  decision to ban the demonstrations.

Burton Mhango president Of Malawi Law Society whose position is based on the fact that Ansah is refusing to resign

A statement from MLS says the lawyers body is concerned that the two parties are deliberating issues of national concern through the media.

“We are ready to offer legal advice,” says MLS.

MLS has come under intense criticism for its partisan stance towards the government and ruling party on some issues.

The MLS letter comes as the High Court in Lilongwe is on Monday expected to rule on whether the protests should be banned or the demo organisers pay K2 billion as applied by the attorney general on behalf of the police IG.

HRDC says the police IG has no constitutional powers to order the ban of peaceful protests in the country.

Meanwhile,  MLS president Burton Mhango and secretary Martha Kaukonde,have issued a letter which has painted a gloomy picture of the country’s economy due to the political impasse following the announcement of the May 21 Tripartite Election results.

MLS said its position is based on the fact that Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah is refusing to resign.

“The practical implication of all this appears to the Law Society to be that the situation of uncertainty is bound to last for some time and bears with it the risk of erupting into ungovernable situation adverse to public interest with potential significant risk to vulnerable groups such as children and people with disability,” reads part of the letter.

Dated July 30 2019 titled Management of Electoral Complaints and Determination of Electoral Results Concerning Presidential Elections of 21 May 2019, the letter has been addressed to the Reserve Bank, Bankers Association of Malawi, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Malawi, Consumers Association of Malawi and Indigenous Business Association of Malawi.

UTM Party and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) are disputing the May 21 presidential election results while Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) is continuing with demonstrations until MEC chairperson Ansah resigns for allegedly mismanaging the results.

Last month, MLS issued another letter, urging political parties, including President Peter Mutharika, to prepare their followers for the outcome of the case which may go either way.

John
John

What has this MLS become? Legal advisers for DPP? Legal arm of DPP? What is there to mediate for? Lawyers, you are sucking big time.

12 hours ago
wawathu
wawathu

Only DPP people trust Malawi Law Society. Malawi need a complete overhaul of all institutions which are supposed to be the guardians, champions and enforcers of the law. These institutions have become DPP tools for oppressing and victimising Malawians; The Police, MLS, ACB, MEC, MBC, MERA, MACRA ,the Civil Service and the many others. In Malawi, there is no rule of law. There are no credible legal institutions – all of them have lost the credibility. As the president has too much powers as per Malawian law, I can foresee a constitutional crisis one day. If the court orders a… Read more »

12 hours ago
Gee
Gee

Cadet Burton Mhango uli padiwa,u think u r a clever black, just go and negotiate with Jeni Answer to step down that’s the only job u can succeed.

12 hours ago
Agenda Setting Theory
Agenda Setting Theory

Lero munena izi mawa munena izo. indetu, indetu, ndinena ndi inu: you seen to have contracted tippexiosis

12 hours ago
kanchenga
kanchenga

What a waist of time. The answer to al these problems is a rerun. Now i understand why this country is not developing. Too much stupidity in government and governance bodies. Look people have taken over their power and are waiting for a rerun. None of you have power to influence the femos. Infact Mtambo has accepted the fact thats why they love him. HRDC is the only organization that has the mandate from the people. Stop this nonsense and call for s terun. Peace will rerun
.

12 hours ago
Tippex is king
Tippex is king

‘Corruption shall Prevail’

13 hours ago
Kapado Chimulirenji
Kapado Chimulirenji

There is no point to offer legal advice when both MEC and HRDC have lawyers who do exactly the same thing. Unless we are told that the understanding of the law by Lawyers from both entities is shallow, then I would find MLS’ relevance to intervene.

13 hours ago