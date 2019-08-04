Malawi Law Society offers mediation  between HRDC, police over demos 

Malawi Law Society (MLS) has offered to mediate between the anti-Jane Ansah protest organisers and the police following police Inspector General Rodney Jose decision to ban the demonstrations.

A statement from MLS says the lawyers body is concerned that the two parties are deliberating issues of national concern through the media.

“We are ready to offer legal advice,” says MLS.

MLS has come under intense criticism for its partisan stance towards the government and ruling party on some issues.

The MLS letter comes as the High Court in Lilongwe is on Monday expected to rule on whether the protests should be banned or the demo organisers pay K2 billion as applied by the attorney general on behalf of the police IG.

HRDC says the police IG has no constitutional powers to order the ban of peaceful protests in the country.

Meanwhile, MLS president Burton Mhango and secretary Martha Kaukonde,have issued a letter which has painted a gloomy picture of the country’s economy due to the political impasse following the announcement of the May 21 Tripartite Election results.

MLS said its position is based on the fact that Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah is refusing to resign.

“The practical implication of all this appears to the Law Society to be that the situation of uncertainty is bound to last for some time and bears with it the risk of erupting into ungovernable situation adverse to public interest with potential significant risk to vulnerable groups such as children and people with disability,” reads part of the letter.

Dated July 30 2019 titled Management of Electoral Complaints and Determination of Electoral Results Concerning Presidential Elections of 21 May 2019, the letter has been addressed to the Reserve Bank, Bankers Association of Malawi, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Malawi, Consumers Association of Malawi and Indigenous Business Association of Malawi.

UTM Party and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) are disputing the May 21 presidential election results while Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) is continuing with demonstrations until MEC chairperson Ansah resigns for allegedly mismanaging the results.

Last month, MLS issued another letter, urging political parties, including President Peter Mutharika, to prepare their followers for the outcome of the case which may go either way.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :