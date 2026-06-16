Malawi men dying for masculinity

Deaths are mounting across Malawi as men resort to dangerous unregulated sexual enhancement drugs — and experts are now sounding the alarm.

A SHOCKING spike in deaths linked to sexual enhancement drugs is sweeping Malawi, sparking urgent debate about why men are gambling with their lives in pursuit of bedroom prowess.

Local media has been flooded with harrowing reports of fatalities after men took unprescribed pills, herbs and mysterious concoctions promising to supercharge their sexual performance — with deadly consequences.

In one chilling case reported by Capital FM radio, businessman White Sani, 48, collapsed and died at the Ketekete Rest House in Chirimba, Blantyre, after taking performance-enhancing drugs during a rendezvous with his girlfriend.

The father, from Masula Village in Traditional Authority Mlumbe, Zomba District, never made it out alive.

A postmortem carried out at Chiradzulu District Hospital confirmed the devastating truth — Sani had suffered a fatal cardiac arrest triggered by the enhancement drugs, Blantyre Police spokeswoman Doris Mwitha confirmed.

DEADLY COCKTAIL

Malawi’s streets and pubs are openly awash with a staggering range of unregulated sexual supplements — from black market Viagra to traditional herbal concoctions, including the notorious plant-based remedy Gondolosi and pub-sold drinks such as ‘Power’, all available with zero medical oversight.

The wave of deaths has ignited a furious social media storm, with thousands debating why men are risking everything for the sake of their performance.

Commentators point to deep-seated anxieties about sexual stamina and masculinity as key drivers pushing men towards the dangerous substances.

But health experts are issuing a stark warning — for men with underlying heart conditions or other health issues, these unregulated drugs can be an instant death sentence.

‘EAT WELL, LIVE LONGER’

Health commentators are urging men to ditch the deadly shortcuts and instead turn to healthy eating and lifestyle changes to naturally boost their libido and stamina — before more lives are needlessly lost.

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