Malawi mum gives birth to four children: First pregnancy 24-year-old woman had twins

A Mchinji based woman over the weekend gave birth to four children, two boys and two girls.

The mother, whose name is Falesi Develias aged 24, said the newly born four children are from her second pregnancy. In her first pregnancy, she gave birth to twin babies.

Commenting on the matter, Senior Health Promotion Officer for the district hospital, Owen Chataika, said the four babies were born with low birth weight, three have 1.6 kilograms each but the fourth one weighs 1.4Kgs.

Chataika said the minimum birth weight is 2.5kgs, hence the need for the babies to be kept at nursery waiting to improve in weight up to 1.8 kgs.

“Yes, as a hospital we have received this gift where a 24 young lady gave birth to four babies last Saturday, the mother and all the babies are in good health, only that we are keeping the babies at nursery so that they improve in health weight,” he said.

Chataika, however, asked well-wishers to come and support the babies by providing clothes and nutritious food to the woman in times of lactating as she cannot get the required needs.

Mchinji District Social Welfare Officer, Rodwell Chunga, said his office would provide the required support once the case is reported to his office.

“We normally handle such kind of cases but firstly, we do assess as to what is the priority and what has to be done urgently. So, as for this case, we will come in and see how best we can support the woman,” he said.

The 24 year old Falesi Develias comes from Msemwe Village in Traditional Authority Simphasi in Mchinji District

