Malawi need more foreign investors, Mutharika tells Norway minister

President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika on Tuesday called for more foreign investors to invest in the country assuring them of a conducive economic environment.
The Malawi leader was speaking at Sanjika Palace in Lilongwe, when he had an audience with Norwegian Minister of International Development, Nikolai Astrup, who is in the country on a four day business trip.
Mutharika said among other things that would attract foreign investors is the fact that the country’s economy is now stable, as inflation and interest rates have reduced.
Adding that the Gross Domestic Income is expected to increase from 7 percent to 8 percent, saying this was reason enough for investors to come into the country to partner with the government in different developmental sectors.
He said areas that investors can explore include the infrastructural and Agricultural sector especially equipping farmers with skills to enhance their farming skills.
He commended the Norwegian government for their continued support to the Malawian government specially with the social cash transfer that helps the rural populace.
“The bilateral relationship existing between the Norwegian and Malawian government is of paramount importance to the people of Malawi and I advise them to explore further in other areas that they can invest in,” he said.
The Norwegian Minister of International Development Nikolai Astrup said he was in the country to appreciate the development projects that Norway is implementing in the country especially in the areas of Education, Agriculture, Health and good governance.
He added that his official trip to Malawi was vital as the Norwegian government is looking into developmental areas that they can further partner with the Malawian government to further their bilateral ties.
“We want to explore further on how to further support the economy and how to make long term partnership with the country,” he said.
Astrup said Norway placed much emphasis on Macro economy, especially empowering the rural populace with long term sustainable ways of improving their lives.
Since 1998, the Royal Norwegian Embassy has been a firm development partner to the government of Malawi recently, Norway's collaboration with Malawi has been categorized as a long term strategic cooperation
Leave a Reply
5 Comments on "Malawi need more foreign investors, Mutharika tells Norway minister"
Musiye kuba. Investors and donors are hesitant to invest or assist Malawi because funds are always diverted into a few peoples pockets. Theres just too much unchecked corruption thanks to you bwana president. You’re sleeping on the job. Mwakula mukapume.
ELECTRICITY PLEASE ,NORWAY CAN HELP !
INVESTORS LATER MADALA !!
Zabodza bwana mpaka liti mwapita kangati ku ulaya kukakopa ma investors wo abwela kangati kudzachita fact finding mission kwathu ko?since munalowa m’bomamo ndiangati abwela kuzakhazikitsa ma industry kwathuko since? Esikomu ingozaza ndi maload shedding katangale thoo kumangogula zipangizo zotchipa ati tidyeletu its our time majeneleta munkaima pachulu
nao aja alikuti zaziii apa mukuti ma investors kkkkk mukudziwatu Vito pamene lilipo loti mutalichita implement vuto lamagetsi likhoza kutha within 24hrs koma you kno kuti if we can sort it out tidyela pati? That’s it greed
Ordinary Malawians cannot run small businesses in Malawi . Why run before walking? How are these investors going to conduct their businesses? Are they being advised to be bringing in generators? Look after us before enticing these investors. Life is hard without basic needs for us. Those surrounding Mr President? What do you tell him aboutKuzima mwa magetsi.