Malawi News columnist hits at noise gongs in DPP: ‘Present MCP leaders have nothing to do with dark past’

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has been advised that Malawians do not expect any foul-mouthed tirades that they are used to these days whenever the likes of Nicholous Dausi and Paramount Chief Lundu take to the microphone during the never-ending campaign rallies of President Peter Mutharika thinly disguised as development meetings attacking Malawi Congress Party (MCP) for its rather dark past.

Malawi News columnist George Kasakura wringing in his influential ‘Hitting the nail’ said MCP —the largest opposition bloc in the House and at the moment the one with the most realistic chance of replacing the DPP administration at the next general election—is now run by individuals who had nothing to do with that past.

Malawians consigned MCP to wail and gnash teeth in the political wildness and purgatory for the past 20 years for the mere reason that they did not trust a party that ruled them with an iron fist and sent scores of its critics to their early graves and, those who were lucky to run away, into exile.

The DPP has of late been using the MCP’s past record through rallies and tax-funded Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) to damage its governance record ahead on next year’s elections.

But Kasakula argues that strategy is showing political “desperation” and that it cannot win the DPP some votes.

“This is a tired political gimmick that ruling parties have employed during times of elections and it is beyond its sale by date. It can even backfire on DPP,” Kasakura wrote.

The columnist argued that the DPP knows that the composition of the present MCP has got nothing to do with the atrocities that were associated with the party during its 31 years of rule.

On the contrary, he pointed out that DPP has lots of individuals that served in the MCP government during its long rule.

He wrote:“How then does the DPP think associating the new leadership of MCP, who have got nothing to do with the dark past, can affect a young voter born after 2000 and knows nothing about it and does not care? How do characters such as Hetherwick Ntaba and Nicholas Dausi, who were part of the bad legacy in MCP, think we will think of them when they castigate the very same things or system they were part of?,

In the end, the columnist stated that the DPP is “embarrassing itself, but most importantly, subjecting the voters to the hallucinations of characters such as Lundu which they can do without.”

Commentators argue that parties should not revel in personal attacks and put on the back burner any debate over substantive issues that matter to Malawians.

