Malawi Palestine Solidarity Movement calls for an end to assault on Palestinians

The Malawi Palestine Solidarity Movement (MPSM) has called upon the United Nations (UN) and the global community to facilitate an end to “unjustifiable assault on innocent civilians” in Palestine.

MPSM national coordinator Asabuni Phiri made the call on Monday evening during activities to mark this year’s the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.

In 1977, United Nations the General Assembly called for the annual observance of 29 November as the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People (resolution 32/40 B).

On that day, in 1947, the Assembly adopted the resolution on the partition of Palestine (resolution 181 (II))

In resolution 60/37 of 1 December 2005, the Assembly requested the Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People and the Division for Palestinian Rights, as part of the observance of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People on 29 November, to continue to organize an annual exhibit on Palestinian rights or a cultural event in cooperation with the Permanent Observer Mission of Palestine to the UN.

The resolution on the observance of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People also encourages Member States to continue to give the widest support and publicity to the observance of the Day of Solidarity.

Thus, MPSM was registered five months ago to work with other nations across the globe in fighting for peace, equality, and justice and against racism, occupation, and colonization of Palestinians.

MPSM national coordinator Asabuni Phiri expressed dismay that seven decades after the passing of the resolution, Palestinians continue being subjected to inhumane treatment and are marginalized in their own country.

Phiri challenged Malawians to consider that “our happiness is not complete without the happiness of Palestinians.”

“I will also say it in another way, that our happiness is not complete is our brothers and sisters in Palestine are not happy,” he emphasized.

Phiri wondered why the world turns to pay a blind eye to the suffering of Palestinians in the hands of Israelis, stressing that this is a global issue, which must be treated as a global human rights matter.

“If our friends are suffering elsewhere, it is good that to be together with them. That’s the only way that they can feel relieved,” he said.

Dedza East Member of Parliament (MP) and member of the International Relations Committee of Parliament, Patrick Bandawe, said it is important that Malawi should be participating in the commemoration of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People to reflect the need to preserve peace in the society.

