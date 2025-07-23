Malawi Parliament Dissolved Ahead of September 2025 General Elections

Malawi has officially entered the campaign period for the highly anticipated September 16, 2025 Tripartite Elections, following the dissolution of the 2019–2025 Parliament. The announcement was made today by Speaker of the National Assembly, Rt. Hon. Catherine Gotani Hara, in line with Section 67(1) of the Constitution, which requires Parliament to be dissolved ahead of a general election.

With this move, all legislative, oversight, and representative powers of Members of Parliament have officially come to an end. The Constitution, however, allows the President to recall Parliament—but only in the event of a constitutional crisis or national emergency, as stipulated in Section 67(4). A new Parliament will be formed after Malawians head to the polls on September 16 to elect the next President, Members of Parliament, and Local Government Councillors.

This marks a crucial transition in Malawi’s democratic cycle, allowing political parties and candidates to now fully focus on campaigning. With no further parliamentary sittings, the electoral playing field has effectively been leveled, giving all contenders equal opportunity to present their platforms to voters.

The dissolution also reflects Malawi’s commitment to constitutional stability and peaceful transitions. The outgoing Parliament presided over a politically charged term that saw heated debates on economic reforms, agricultural policy, and anti-corruption efforts. Now, the direction of the next five years rests firmly in the hands of the electorate.

In the meantime, no new laws can be passed until the next Parliament is sworn in, potentially delaying action on urgent national matters. However, government operations will continue under the executive and the civil service, maintaining the basic functions of state.

Speaking on the dissolution, Speaker Catherine Gotani Hara emphasized the importance of peaceful and credible elections, saying, “This dissolution is a constitutional requirement, and we urge all stakeholders to ensure peaceful, free, and fair elections.”

Political analyst Dr. Maxwell Matewere described the period ahead as a defining test for Malawi’s democratic maturity. “This is a moment for citizens to reflect and demand real accountability. The next Parliament must confront issues like corruption, economic management, and meaningful development,” he said.

With just eight weeks until Malawians head to the polls, the stage is now set for vigorous campaigning, public scrutiny of manifestos, and heightened civic engagement. The ballot box will once again become the platform through which the people decide the future of the nation.

