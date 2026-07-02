Malawi Parliament receives donation from Chinese Embassy

China has handed over a donation to Malawi’s Parliament, with both countries signalling plans to strengthen legislative ties and deepen their strategic partnership.

The ceremony, held on June 30 at the Parliament Building, was attended by Ambassador Lu Xu, Speaker Sameer Suleman, First Deputy Speaker Victor Musowa, and representatives of MPs.

Ambassador Lu said China remained a “true friend” to Malawi and would continue supporting the country’s economic and social development.

She added that Beijing was ready to expand cooperation between the two legislatures to “inject new momentum” into bilateral relations.

Speaker Suleman thanked China for its continued support and reaffirmed Malawi’s commitment to the one‑China principle.

He said Parliament was eager to strengthen exchanges with China to ensure “steady and sustained” progress in the Malawi‑China strategic partnership.

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