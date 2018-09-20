Malawi Police arrest 4 men over human bones: 16 netted over Bvumbwe fracas

Malawi Police Nselema in Machinga have arrested four men after they were allegedly found with human bones in public transport they were travelling in.

Police spokesperson in Machinga Davie Sulumba said other passengers in the public transport became suspicious of the four men.

“When they reached a road block, some of the passengers reported the matter to police who arrested the four suspected criminals,” he said.

Sulumba said the incident was reported to police near Mulipa hills.

The four suspects have been identifies as Friday Katsonga aged 51, Goodson Chikalipo 47, Ishmael Rodgers 48, and Ayiweni Nantunga aged 38.

Sulumba has said while the bones are being examined at College of Medicine, the four will soon appear before court to answer a case of being found with human bones.

Katsonga comes from Jalifu Village in Traditional Authority Kawinga, Chikalipo is from Dimba Village from Traditional Authority Nyambi and Rodgers hails from Nsonthe Village, in Traditional Authority Chikweo while Nantunga comes from Kandulu Village from Traditional Authority Kawinga all from Machinga.

Meanwhile, police in Thyolo have arrested 16 people allegedly connected to the fracas that led to the destruction of Bvumbwe police station in the district.

The fracas erupted on Wednesday after the police at Bvumbwe road block arrested an 18 year old boy for riding a bicycle at a road block.

A police report says the officer in charge at Bvumbwe police Mrs Nkhoma reported the arrest of Hawadi Thangata, 43years, Village Kwenengwe, T/A Bvumbwe Dust Thyolo (2) Lonjezo Million , 26yrs, Village Njolomole T/A Njolomole Dist Ncheu (3) James Godfrey, 25years, Village Kankhoma T/A Bvumbwe Dist Thyolo (4) Raphael Soda, 35years, Village Zungu T/A Bvumbwe Dist Thyolo (5) Kelvin Riddick, 25years, Village Bindula, T/A Bvumbwe Dist Thyolo and 12 others who damaged Bvumbwe police station by stoning the office roof,all Windows of the office, roadblock barrier by stoning.

The report says Favour Fraction, 18 years, a student at Impact Private school passed the roadblock whilst riding his bicycle insulting the officers who were manning the roadblock.

Police then arrested the student but people surrounding the place started stoning the police officer in order the suspect Favour to be released by force.

The report says later the people burned tyres,closing the road whilst chanting songs.

The report says Democratic Progressive Party regional governor for south Charles Nchancha came in and talked to the angry mob who at the end provoked the situation and run away while the angry mob were burning tyres and broke passer by vehicles.

Police tried to fire in the air to calm situation and managed to arrest the said and mentioned suspects who happens to be the ring leaders who are now at Limbe police custody to appear before court to answer their charges.

The report says Favour was interviewed who happens to be of unsound mind has been issued with a medical report for treatment and check up at Thyolo Dist Hospital.

