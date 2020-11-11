Malawi Police arrest Fisd directors over suspected fraud

November 11, 2020 Owen Khamula  & Watipaso Mzungu – Nyasa Times 1 Comment

Malawi Police in Lilongwe have arrested top management  Foundation for Irrigation and Sustainable Development (Fisd) Limited  over alleged fraud in its dealing with government.

Fisd Managing Director Frank Mwenechanya: Arrested

National Police spokesperson James Kadadzera said the four directors of the company were arrested as part of investigations in the company over alleged embezzlement of government funds.

However, it is not known how much money is involved.

The development comes on the back of a protracted legal wrangle in the commercial court between the company and government and the Africa Development Bank on the management of a water supply project FISD was granted to conduct in Ntcheu.

Kadadzera said the suspects are Moses Chirambo, aged 40 , village  M’doni, T/A Chikulamayembe, Rumphi;  Frank Mwenechanya, aged 40yrs, village Mwakaboko, T/A Kilipura, Karonga; Kondwani Namchukwa, aged 40 yrs, village Njilika, T/A Kapeni,  Blantyre and  Aurther Mpama, aged 35   village Sosola T/A Msamala, Balaka.

He said the quadruplet has been charged with conspiracy to defraud, forgery, uttering false document, theft by public servant, obtaining money by false pretence and money laundering.

“The suspects will appear in court soon,” he said.

The arrest of Chirambo, Mwenechanya, Namchukwa and Mpama come  amidst the termination of a November 2017 contract Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development granted Fisd Limited to rehabilitate and expand gravity-fed water supply systems in Ntcheu District. The contract value was K2.4 billion.

Fisd Limited company secretary Gift Nankhuni could not immediately comment on the arrest of top management.

Court documents show that  Fisd Limited is demanding about K912 million for work they did before termination of contract in 2019. But the amount may go up to K1.2 billion as the company is also demanding interest of about K300 million which the court is yet to rule on. Further, the company’s lawyers are seeking about K200 million in legal fees.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Mason ghambi
Mason ghambi
2 hours ago

I don’t understand the charge relating to theft by public servant, are fisd directors also public servants?

0
Reply
shares
1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
UTM’s Mwenifumbo complain of poll irregularities: MEC delays to announce by-election results

One of the contestants in Karonga Central Constituency by-election, Frank Mwenefumbo of UTM Party has filed a complaint to Malawi...

Close