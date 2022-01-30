Malawi Police arrest six men for illegal pangolin possession

January 30, 2022 Paul Chamdimba Nkhoma – Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Rumphi Police in north Malawi have arrested six for illegal possession of a live pangolin.

The arrested men are in custody and are to appear in the Rumphi Magistrate Court on Monday, 31st January 2022 charged with illegal possession of listed species.

Arrested men with the pangolin

The arrested men are: Ambere Mshani 31 from Naviziwa village under Traditional Authority Mwaulambia in Chitipa; Kennedy Tembo 52 from Waliranji in Mchinji; Yozgani Kumwenda 49, from Chibalazi under Traditional Authority Jalavikuba; Simon Tembo 36 from Alufeyo Village under Traditional Authority Mzikubola; Malamulo Jere 45 from Emuterera village under Traditional Authority Mbelwa, and Brighton Shaba 49 Malaswashaba Village under Traditional Authority Mabulabo both in Mzimba district.

Malawi is losing its precious wildlife to Chinese criminal gangs operating in the country and southern Africa.

