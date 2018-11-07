Malawi police arrest Tanzanian witchdoctor

Malawi law enforcers in Chitipa the northern boarder district of the country are keeping in custody a Tanzanian witchdoctor for allegedly conducting trials by ordeal.

Northern region police assistant spokesperson Martin Bwanali said the development occurred on Tuesday in Wene Ipenza Village around the area of Traditional Authority Kameme in the district.

Bwanali identified witchdoctor as a 32 year old Laurent Paul from Samuel Ikumbiro Village in Illenje District.

“People gathered at the house of their village headman watching the suspect removing alleged charms in different houses of the people from the village and abusing the alleged victims in the process.”

“After they got hold of the information, the police officers visited the scene where they found the suspect in the course of his work and was arrested in the process,” said Bwanali.

The police mouth piece further revealed that the police also established that the suspect, who came in the same day, entered the country illegally.

He is expected to appear in court to answer counts of instigating trials by ordeal, charging persons with witchcraft and entering the country illegally

Police are reminding people that they should refrain from taking part in trials by ordeal since it is punishable by the laws of Malawi.

