Malawi police ‘runs out of tear gas’ as African Union condemns use of excessive force

In the ongoing series of ‘Mutharika must fall’ marches organised by Malawi Congress Party (MCP) that will spread in other districts throughout the country, Police need more tear gas after supplies ran low because cops fired so much of it during a week of violent protests in Lilongwe and surrounding areas.

MCP has said its supporters across the country will hold a series of marches to protest the declaration of President Peter Mutharika of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) as winner of the presidential race in the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections.

The series of the protests have been dubbed ‘Mutharika must fall’ marches.

So far police officers have released about 5 000 capsules of tear gas according to a count of the canisters found at MCP headquarters including the US Embassy’s premises.

Police fired tear gas canisters in the embassy’s vicinity on Thursday apparently targeting MCP supporters who sought refuge at the entrance

National Police spokesman James Kadadzera said he did not have immediate comment on the stock of tear gas and why they fired the tear gas canisters near the US embassy.

But sources at Police headquarters told Nyasa Times that they fear if MCP continue with the protests and turning violent, then they will need more supplies of tear gas cannisers.

Meanwhile, the African Union (AU) has condemned Malawi Police use of exccessive force in dealing with post-electoral developments.

In a statement issued on Thursday, 6 June,2019, the AU Southern Reion Office (AU-Sar) states that the excessive use of force can drift into an uncontrorable situation.

Reads the statement: “AU –SARO strongly condemns excessive use of force by the law enforcers which could subsequently provoke uncontrollable situations in delecate regional context and complicate all political and diplomatic efforts.”

The regional body further states that police excessive use of force can jeorpadise political and diplomatic efforst and affect the entire region.

Commentators also say the conduct of police was uncalled for , noting that the use of such excessive force against unarmed civilians does not portray a good image of a professional police service.

