Malawi Police seek divine intervention over increased sexual offences

In a bid to curb rising number of registered defilement cases at Nkhunga Police Unit in the Central Region District of Nkhotakota, the Station’s Officer In – Charge, Glinton Mitayi has hinted on the need for Officers at the station and the general public to turn to God for divine intervention over the increase of Defilement cases.

Mitayi made the remarks during the week on the sidelines of the Station Executive Committee Nkhunga Police Station held recently where among other things, stakeholders were reviewing activities that the station carried out from January to June, 2018.

Notable achievements gained were the slight reduction of crime by a meagre 6%, reduction of road accidents by 34% just to mention but a few.

Nether the less, during the period under review the station registered increase in breaking and assault offences with 42% and 4% respectively.

Speaking ealier, vice chairperson for Nkhunga police SEC and Senior group village head man Kanyenda also appealed to the station’s traffic department to bring sanity at the Dwangwa bus depot where motorists are operating willy nilly.

During the meeting, stakeholders were informed that a bank account has been opened where resources meant for the smooth running of the community policing activities will be deposited into.

On the same vein, the O’C also took the opportunity to share with the gathering plans to open a canteen where proceeds from it will also help in running community policing activities.

On the way forward, Mitayi assured participants to the meeting that Nkhunga police will continue providing quality services to the community.

‘For us to provide quality services to the community, we need to work together so that our desirable goals of creating a safe and secure community is achieved’, said Mitayi.

