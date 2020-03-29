Malawi presidential guard Chisale on spotlight with ‘philanthropist’ tag

President Peter Mutharika’s presidential guard chief Norman Chisale has once again come under spotlight with social media blogs giving him a ‘philathropist’ tag for his massive donations, recent being orphans feeding program and shopping spree.

Last week Chisale took some orphans in Blantyre for a luncheon and then treated them to a shopping of shoes each.

He has repeated the same feat in eastern city of Zomba where he treated a group of orphaned kids to a decent meal and then a shopping spree of essential groceries.

This comes after Chisale recently donated a 42-seater bus to Biwi Sunday School choir of Lilongwe CCAP of the Nkhoma Synod.

Chisale said he will foot service costs for the 42-seater bus for the next ten months.

In November 2019, the presidential director of security also funded the construction of a prayer house in his home district Ntcheu which falls under the Blantyre Synod of the CCAP.

His donations has earned him critics prompting people to speculate his unexplained

wealth.

But Chisale says: “Through giving, I have seen God at work. What I have belongs to Him.”

Among those who questions Chisale’s unexplained wealth, say he had nothing when he was joining the State House as presidential guard commander.

However, ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) operatives on Facebook are up in arms, claiming that he has been a valet for former president Bingu wa Mutharika for eight years before his current job at State House.

However, former first lady Callista Mutharika – widow of the former president Bingu wa Mutharika – is on record saying the incumbent President Peter Mutharika, has been surrounded by “beasts of prey” who are messing up his administration.

“Let us not deceive the masses in rural areas, to whom we go masquerading as philanthropists, yet these so-called philanthropists are thieves, stealing from your government, stealing from public entities,” she said.

