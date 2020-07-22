Malawi priest dies of Covid-19 as virus cases surge
A Malawian Catholic priest who contracted coronavirus has died at Kamuzu Central Hospital and his burial is taking place this Wednesday t Likuni Cemetery in the Archdiocese of Lilongwe.
Rev. Fr. Joachim Msekanawose Morocco Mwale, 59, was Curate at St Michael’s Parish and Vocation Director at Karonga Diocese.
Catholic Secretariat of the Episcopal Conference of Malawi which announced the death of Mwale said the priest was admitted to Kamuzu Central Hospital in isolation centre on Friday July 17 where he has died.
Father Mwale was born on 26 January, 1961 and he joined Kachebere Major Seminary in 1986. Three years later, he joined St Peter’s Major Seminary before being ordained as a priest in 1993.
In Malawi, there have been more than 3040 confirmed cases of the virus pandemic with 64 deaths and 1180 recoveris.
R.I.P Father munda ndiwaukulu antchito ndiwochepa mulungu atichitile chifundo.
Ndie wina akuti akudikira kuyambe kutentha mmalo mopanga lockdown. akulu awa………
Government please get serious about your plans on covid. At least give us a strategy we may hold onto even just for hope. May the soul of Father Mwale rest in peace. We know that priests do a lot for communities in Malawi and the demise of this one is a blow to a community. May the souls of the faithful departed through the mercy of God rest in peace.
what aloss
So sad may his soul rest in peace.
MHSRIP
Zachitika kale dzulo izi
RIP
RIP
VERY VERY SAD. MHSRIEP. Oh me miserum! Ambuye muwapatse anthu akufa chiutsiro chosatha ndipo kuyela kosatha kuwalitse mmaso awo…awuse mumtendere…Amen
Writers please get all your facts correct before you write any article. Burial was conducted last evening, that is yesterday.
My best friend and brother you have gone too soon. We will all miss you now and forever. May the Lord your soul in perfect peace.