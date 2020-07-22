Malawi priest dies of Covid-19 as virus cases surge

July 22, 2020 Green Muheya - Nyasa Times 11 Comments

A Malawian Catholic priest who contracted coronavirus has died at Kamuzu Central Hospital and his burial is taking place this Wednesday t Likuni Cemetery in the Archdiocese of Lilongwe.

Fr Mwale died after contracting Covid-19

Rev. Fr. Joachim Msekanawose Morocco Mwale, 59, was Curate at St Michael’s Parish and Vocation Director at Karonga Diocese.

Catholic Secretariat of the Episcopal Conference of Malawi  which announced the death of Mwale said the priest   was admitted to Kamuzu Central Hospital in isolation centre  on Friday July 17 where he has died.

Father Mwale was born on 26 January, 1961 and he joined Kachebere Major Seminary in 1986. Three years later, he joined St Peter’s Major Seminary before being ordained as a priest in 1993.

In Malawi, there have been more than 3040  confirmed cases of the virus pandemic with 64 deaths and  1180 recoveris.

henry
Guest
henry

R.I.P Father munda ndiwaukulu antchito ndiwochepa mulungu atichitile chifundo.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Igbudu
Guest
Igbudu

Ndie wina akuti akudikira kuyambe kutentha mmalo mopanga lockdown. akulu awa………

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Lumbani
Guest
Lumbani

Government please get serious about your plans on covid. At least give us a strategy we may hold onto even just for hope. May the soul of Father Mwale rest in peace. We know that priests do a lot for communities in Malawi and the demise of this one is a blow to a community. May the souls of the faithful departed through the mercy of God rest in peace.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
bishop
Guest
bishop

what aloss

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Chimango
Guest
Chimango

So sad may his soul rest in peace.

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Nambuma Girl
Guest
Nambuma Girl

MHSRIP

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
TK Phiri
Guest
TK Phiri

Zachitika kale dzulo izi

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Nellie
Guest
Nellie

RIP

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
JONES
Guest
JONES

RIP

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
COVID - 19 the hand of the Devil
Guest
COVID - 19 the hand of the Devil

VERY VERY SAD. MHSRIEP. Oh me miserum! Ambuye muwapatse anthu akufa chiutsiro chosatha ndipo kuyela kosatha kuwalitse mmaso awo…awuse mumtendere…Amen

Writers please get all your facts correct before you write any article. Burial was conducted last evening, that is yesterday.

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
RMG
Guest
RMG

My best friend and brother you have gone too soon. We will all miss you now and forever. May the Lord your soul in perfect peace.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
