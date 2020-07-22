Malawi priest dies of Covid-19 as virus cases surge

A Malawian Catholic priest who contracted coronavirus has died at Kamuzu Central Hospital and his burial is taking place this Wednesday t Likuni Cemetery in the Archdiocese of Lilongwe.

Rev. Fr. Joachim Msekanawose Morocco Mwale, 59, was Curate at St Michael’s Parish and Vocation Director at Karonga Diocese.

Catholic Secretariat of the Episcopal Conference of Malawi which announced the death of Mwale said the priest was admitted to Kamuzu Central Hospital in isolation centre on Friday July 17 where he has died.

Father Mwale was born on 26 January, 1961 and he joined Kachebere Major Seminary in 1986. Three years later, he joined St Peter’s Major Seminary before being ordained as a priest in 1993.

In Malawi, there have been more than 3040 confirmed cases of the virus pandemic with 64 deaths and 1180 recoveris.

